Ombudsman's representatives pay visits to Defense Ministry’s military units

The Ombudsman's representatives have paid three-day undeclared visits to military units located in Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces.
During the visits, medical care, discipline, nutrition, as well as other issues related to service were studied. The Ombudsman's representatives had private talks with the officers and ordinary staff, got acquainted with the issues concerning the personnel of the military unit.
The Ombudsman's representatives had a private talk with the mandatory conscript soldiers in the hospital.
A number of issues raised by discussions with military units and hospital commanders have been resolved on the spot to make future cooperation more effective in order to address military personnel issues in the shortest possible time.
The Ombudsman's Office summarizes the data recorded during the monitoring visits, which will result in the relevant letters being sent to the Defense Ministry.