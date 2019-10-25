News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Ombudsman's representatives pay visits to Defense Ministry’s military units
Ombudsman's representatives pay visits to Defense Ministry’s military units
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Ombudsman's representatives have paid three-day undeclared visits to military units located in Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces.

During the visits, medical care, discipline, nutrition, as well as other issues related to service were studied. The Ombudsman's representatives had private talks with the officers and ordinary staff, got acquainted with the issues concerning the personnel of the military unit.

The Ombudsman's representatives had a private talk with the mandatory conscript soldiers in the hospital.

A number of issues raised by discussions with military units and hospital commanders have been resolved on the spot to make future cooperation more effective in order to address military personnel issues in the shortest possible time.

The Ombudsman's Office summarizes the data recorded during the monitoring visits, which will result in the relevant letters being sent to the Defense Ministry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos