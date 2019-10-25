Armen Sarkissian visits Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Within his working visit to Japan, President Armen Sarkissian visited today one of the world's largest industrial and technological companies, the Japanese Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company, and met with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries board chair Shunichi Miyanaga.
According to Miyanaga, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries started as a shipbuilding company and today it has become the largest industrial and technological company.
President Sarkissian said he wants Armenia to become a scientific and technological hub. According to him, a number of initiatives are also aimed at developing the latest technologies based on artificial intelligence, big data management and mathematical modeling.
The sides talked about the interaction, the opportunities of leading technologies of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Armenia, as well as the possibilities of applying the experience.
President Sarkissian invited the leadership of the company to visit Armenia to get acquainted with the existing potential and opportunities for cooperation on the spot.