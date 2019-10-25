NGO head: Armenian new government is actively working on liberalizing visa regime with EU

The process of visa liberalization with the EU is based on the interests of the Armenian people, said Stepan Grigoryan, Chair of the Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation (ACGRC).
His remarks came Friday at the meeting of the International Conference on visa liberalization with the participation of the EU Ambassador in Yerevan.
At the same time, he noted that this process is carried out with the cooperation of the the Open Society Institute.
“It is very important that we try to build our relations with Europe without losing our citizens, meanwhile, we create an opportunity for our citizens to work actively and visit Europe. I must say that Armenia is quite actively working in several areas at once,” he said noting that the new Armenian authorities are actively working on the issue of liberalizing the visa regime with the EU.