PM: Strategic vision of Armenia's transformation is crucial to long-term development of our country (VIDEO)

The strategic vision and ideology of Armenia's transformation are crucial for the long-term development of our country. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on his Facebook page, and posted a video on Armenia's Transformation Strategy 2050—and which is under development.
"Without it, our actions would be elemental, irregular and unintentional," the prime minister emphasized.
In the video, Prime Minister's adviser Levon Mazmanyan particularly noted: "If we, as a state and a nation, want to make a breakthrough, become one of the most advanced nations in the world, have a strong state, we must first of all change our attitude to our state and to each other. We must realize that Armenia is not a feeding ground."