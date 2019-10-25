“I am happy to welcome you here as partners, with whom we are on the verge of implementing important projects. We attach great importance to the implementation of long-term programs in the field of social assistance aimed at empowering families in difficult situations and stabilizing their social situation. We believe that the funds to this end are not an expense but an investment for the sake of empowering these families. In this sense, the programs you are implementing are very much in line with our mission and vision,” said Zaruhi Batoyan, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, receiving the delegation of the Armenian Energy Agency.

During the meeting a memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Armenian Energy Agency, within the framework of which the first project is aimed at installing LED lighting at Armenia’s border settlement. The first respective “stop” is Sevkar village in Tavush Province.

“We are very aware of the positive changes in the area of social protection, which gives hope that with our joint efforts it will be possible to start and complete all our programs. Our goal is the sustainable development of all our communities. As you know, the ‘Bright Border’ project, which we will be implementing in the near future, is related to the supply of LED—energy saving lamps to the border villages. In the future, we plan to implement similar projects in connection with solar plants and water heaters, ”said Tigran Harutyunyan, CEO of the agency.

Zaruhi Batoyan expressed gratitude for the implementation of the project, and expressed hope that such manifestations of social responsibility would be continuous and exemplary.