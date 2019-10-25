SCR: Locomotive brigades violated Armenian legislation

The locomotive crews of the South Caucasian Railway company began work on October 25 from 00:40, and train traffic was restored. The decision was made following a meeting with locomotive teams of the First Deputy General Director of Russian Railways, Chair of the Board of Directors of SCR Alexander Misharin and Director General of SCR Sergei Valko, companies press service reported.

During the meeting, it was noted that, according to the results of the SCR operation, for the nine months of 2019, 2 321.6 thousand tons of cargo were transported, which is 7.7% more than in 2018 and the passenger turnover increased by 15.9%.

The growth of indicators made it possible to timely issue salaries, including bonuses, taking into account the positive dynamics for the entire SCR team in full. At the same time, the salary of locomotive drivers in 2019 increased by 16.6% to AMD 354 thousand, assistants - by 13.3% - to AMD 249 thousand. The ratio of wages of locomotive drivers to the average wage in Armenia R was 198.6%, that is, twice as high.

The achieved positive results made it possible to form financial reserves and to plan bonuses for the results of work for the year in the amount of the average monthly salary. With this in mind, the average monthly salary of locomotive teams in 2019 will increase by 19%. Despite the positive dynamics of wages, the locomotive crews of SCR from October 22 to 25 completely stopped the movement of trains. By their actions, the locomotive brigades violated the Armenian legislation, and therefore the company management is obliged to take measures in accordance with the labor legislation of Armenia. In connection with the stoppage of train traffic, the transportation of oil, grain, food and other goods was stopped. The Armenian Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, acing NSS chief, acting Police Chief and Attorney General were informed about the situation.

As a result of interaction with government bodies and coordinated work, train traffic was resumed on October 25 at 00:40. Due to the downtime, SCR did not receive any income in the amount of over AMD 140 million, which creates the preconditions for non-fulfillment of annual work parameters and the threat of paying remuneration based on the results of work for the year and indexation of wages of the entire staff. Following the meeting, a number of decisions were made: to develop a regulatory act on proactive indexation from November 1, 2019 by 10% for the entire staff of the company.

It was also decided to develop a procedure for bonus payments to company employees based on annual results.