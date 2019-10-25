EU ambassador doubts Armenia understands essence of visa liberalization

It is necessary that the Armenian citizens understand what is the liberalization of the visa regime with the EU, said the head EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin.

According to her, she has certain doubts about this issue.

The liberalization of the visa regime with the EU does not mean that people will be able to travel to Europe to work, to engage in some kind of professional activity, and it is necessary that everyone understands this, otherwise many may have serious disappointments, she said adding that liberalization of the visa regime means an opportunity to travel across the territory of the Schengen countries, and within a period of 90 days in 6 months.

Armenian Deputy FM Avet Adonts noted that the development of relations with the EU is one of the main areas of work of the Armenian Government.

“The EU is one of the most important political partners of Armenia, he said adding that the EU is the main economic, trade, and investment partner.

According to him, the negotiation process on liberalizing the visa regime with the EU is one of the main points of bilateral relations between Yerevan and Brussels, he added.