Armenia Special Investigation Service interviews parliament secretariat head as witness

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Tatul Soghomonyan, a longtime head of the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat, was interviewed as a witness on October 25, as part of the criminal case under investigation at the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, and on charges of usurping power.
To note, two former high-ranking officials were interviewed yesterday. Former NA Speaker Ara Babloyan as a suspect, and former Constitutional Court (CC) Chairman Gagik Harutyunyan as a witness.
According to the indictment, Arsen Babayan, who is an accused in this case, distorted Constitutional Court then president Gagik Harutyunyan's petition for resignation to actually entering the NA on March 5, 2018, marking the date of entry as March 2, 2018. In this way, Babayan had created false grounds for publication of the statement—signed on March 2, 2018—of the then NA President Ara Babloyan on the resignation of the then Constitutional Court president Gagik Harutyunyan, and which in turn served as the basis for Harutyunyan’s termination of office, and later for the process of nominating and appointing Hrayr Tovmasyan to that vacant post..
Arsen Babayan was arrested yesterday in the framework of this case. He has been charged with aiding in the usurpation of power, and committing official fraud.