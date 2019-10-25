News
Deputy FM: Armenia citizens complain to MFA about foreign embassies’ activities
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Citizens of Armenia are appealing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and complaining that some EU member states' embassies operating in Armenia do not issue them visas to travel to Europe. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts stated this at the October 25 sitting of the International Conference on Visa Liberalization, with the participation of the EU Ambassador, in Yerevan.

In this regard, he asked whether it corresponds to the agreement signed between the two countries before that. "We immediately contact the embassies or consulates and solve all the problems, but anyway, we would like to avoid such developments in the future," the deputy minister noted.

At the same time, he noted that there is an ambiguous situation in Europe as well, as some countries are implementing policies that do not coincide too much with the agreements signed earlier. These concerns, according to Adonts, are related to the problem of migration flows that have hit Europe in recent years, and to some extent are quite just. According to the deputy minister, this is mainly the reason why many EU member states are delaying ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement with Armenia. "All this has little to do with our bilateral relations with any EU member state," Adonts said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
