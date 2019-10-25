Lawyer: Entrepreneur Samvel Mayrapetyan must be under supervision of doctors before 2nd surgery

Entrepreneur Samvel Mayrapetyan must be under the supervision of doctors before the second surgery, Mayrapetyan’s lawyer Lusine Sahakyan said.
As reported earlier, Samvel Mayrapetyan could not return within the prescribed period, as he was taken from the airport to the hospital due to a sharp deterioration in his health condition.
According to the SIS spokesperson, Marina Ohanjanyan, the investigating authority carries out requests to verify the information provided by Mayrapetyan’s lawyers.
Samvel Mayrapetyan was supposed to return by October 15.
Entrepreneur Samvel Mayrapetyan was charged foe assistance in receiving a bribe.