Armenian parliament speaker meets with Co-Rapporteur of PACE Monitoring Committee

President of Armenia’s National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Co-Rapporteur of PACE Monitoring Committee on Armenia Andrej Šircelj.
During the meeting the sides touched upon the ongoing reforms in Armenia, particularly in the sphere of justice.
The agenda of modernization of the judiciary system to be consistently implemented by the authorities has become a matter of certain discussion.
The Co-Rapporteur touched upon with satisfaction the process of the fulfillment of Armenia’s obligations.