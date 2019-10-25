News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
FM says Armenia pursues development agenda and cannot exclude Artsakh people
FM says Armenia pursues development agenda and cannot exclude Artsakh people
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Analytics


Thank you. Look when we achieved the objectives domestically with the Revolution, there was no question about what our foreign policy priorities are. Our foreign policy priorities have been quite constant, this is about sustained national security architecture within Armenia, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to to BBC HardTalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is a huge security challenge to Armenia, to our people. For us this is first of all a question of security of our compatriots, security of the human, of a hundred fifty thousand compatriots. We have engaged, our government has engaged without hesitation, immediately in the process and we have engaged in a constructive way. We are absolutely cognizant of the benefits of peace, we want peace, we want to achieve that, but we want to do it in a way which sustains the reasonable parity of commitments of the parties so that we do address in a reasonable way, we do address our ultimate priorities of security and status of people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

Asked to comment on PM’s statement that “Karabakh is Armenia and period,” the FM noted: “He does want peace, because the Prime-Minister of Armenia has been saying that the solution that we have to achieve has to be acceptable to the people of Armenia, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and the people of Azerbaijan. We have been waiting from Azerbaijan a signal, a message which refers to our interests, which refers to our concerns, which refers to the concerns of the security of people of Nagorno-Karabakh. They have been refusing to do.”

“I am telling you that because the Armenian agenda, the pan-Armenian agenda concerns Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia is following, pursuing, development agenda, agenda of consolidation, and it does not leave out the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, that is a pan-Armenian agenda. We are a nation which is within a territory of the Republic of Armenia, but a nation of global nature,” he noted.

Foreign Minister responds to the observation that Armenia should recognize international law.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory in which our compatriots live, a territory in which we care about their security, we are the sole guarantors of their security, but we are committed to the peace process, in which the security and status of Nagorno-Karabakh are ultimate priorities, we are committed to the peace process. We have not been detracting from the peace process in any way,” the FM added.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA: We inform about FMs meetings in agreed manner
“The meetings of the leaders and FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan are carried out exclusively through the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Bratislava
During which the parties will discuss the prospects of the Karabakh conflict settlement, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said…
 Laurent Wauquiez: Isolation of Artsakh unacceptable
“It is also unacceptable in terms of the values ​​to which our region is committed…
Laurent Wauquiez: We can’t remain indifferent knowing that people of Artsakh are under constant threat
The president of the French regional council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes stated this after the signing of the declaration with Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian…
 Expert: Our advantage in Karabakh issue is our unity
“All this testifies to the arms race from Baku...
 OSCE monitoring on Artsakh and Azerbaijan border
The monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos