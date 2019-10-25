Armenian parliament speaker meets French Senate head

The Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met with the French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Strasbourg.
Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the current level of Armenian-French relations and noted the continuity of the regular dialogue at a high level.
According to him, its most important components are contacts between the two parliaments, especially in international parliamentary organizations.
The parties also praised the close cooperation between the Armenian-French friendship groups. Mirzoyan praised the activities of the friendly circle of members of the French Senate with Artsakh, including their visits and the visits of parliamentary delegations to Artsakh in general. Turning to cooperation within the EU, Mirzoyan noted that the Armenian parliament calls on all its international partners to complete the ratification process of Armenia-EU deal as soon as possible, after which it will be possible to start a dialogue on visa liberalization with the European Union.
According to him, after the velvet revolution and along with the development of democracy in the Armenian society there are great expectations, and Armenia hopes for the aid of friendly France in this matter.
At the Gerard Larche’s request, Mirzoyan touched on the current stage of the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, stressing that all the rights of the Artsakh people should be respected, regardless of whether Artsakh is a recognized state or not. Confirming the special Armenian-French relations, Gerard Larcher noted that the ratification of the Armenia-EU deal is on the agenda of the Senate, and the Senate will address the issue in the near future.
Appreciating Armenia’s commitment to a peaceful solution to the Karabakh conflict, Larcher confirmed that France, as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue to make efforts for a peaceful and lasting settlement of the problem.