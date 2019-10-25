FM at BBC HardTalks: I’ve made a choice to move from diplomatic career to politics

In an interview with BBC News HardTalks’ Stephen Sackur Armenian FM noted that he has made a decision to move from diplomatic career to politic.

According to him, as a result of the revolution, the government has received a wide mandate from the people and society.

“I took out the responsibility to share with the government, in which I am, and this is a major change. The government has received a huge mandate from the people, from the public, as a result of the Revolution we have reached. The government has reacted to those popular demands, and received solid mandate, to deliver the change. And we have demonstrated the very strong part of political will, in which with political will you can deliver very quickly results, which were stemmed from the popular demand, and those concerned corruption, those concerned fair equal opportunities for all in social and economic life those concerned the fair elections and the biggest challenge we have to deal, is the judicial reform. Those are the various issues. It’s only just a shortlist of various other issues that the government has been addressing,” he said.

According to the minister, the political will is not enough to achieve results as it is necessary to strengthen the system from an institutional point of view, as a result of which it will be possible to respond to corruption.

Referring to the creation of the anti-corruption committee, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that it is necessary to work on the creation of institutional capacity to fight corruption, and it is much more difficult.

Observing that Nikol Pashinyan told European MEP that Armenia has succeeded in eradicating systemic corruption" but just weeks after that there were serious allegations against Head of State Control Service David Sanasaryan, Mnatsakanyan noted: “As I am saying, within the country, within months, we have been capable to deliver a strong message, that there will be no more suitcases carried to the powerhouse…"

Asked whether the rule of law will be a priority for the new government, the foreign minister noted: "This is what we are absolutely aiming at. This is our mandate, there is no other priority for the government but exactly to deliver those specific priorities - rule of law, independence, impartiality of the judiciary, creating a condition within which we can achieve that necessary level of reasonable trust in the judiciary,” the FM noted.