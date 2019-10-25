Mnatsakanyan: We've been engaged in very heavy conversation both with Iranian and American partners

Armenia has been really engaged in a very heavy conversation both with Iranian partners and American partners, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with BBC's Hard Talk.

“We have neighborhood of strategic significance: Georgia and Iran. Iran is a gateway, Iran is a very important partner, it is a nation with whom we share centuries of relationship, it is a nation in which we have Armenian presence, Armenian heritage, it is a nation which is known for us very well. And we are of course faithful to this relationship, and at the same time.

At the same time we have been very open with our Iranian partners, figuring out what is possible, what is not. Because we also care about our relations with the United States and we are very sensitive what is coming from Washington. The dialogue with Mr. Bolton, dialogue with the administration, in the State Department has been exactly about how we combine our interests with what is happening in our region. And that has been possible. It is a very difficult act and this is what we are required to do,” he said.