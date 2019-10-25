News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Signing deals with China and Serbia testifies to increasing importance of Eurasian Union
Pashinyan: Signing deals with China and Serbia testifies to increasing importance of Eurasian Union
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – Signing of agreements with China and Serbia testifies to the increasing international significance of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.

Pashinyan emphasized that the discussions were held in a constructive manner, as a result of which it was possible to reach agreement on all issues.

 “The main achievements in building integration space, reasons for the problems that have occurred, as well as the implementation of the Eurasian Union’s acts were discussed. Preparation of a draft agreement on the regulation of the alcohol market within the EAEU was discussed, and signing of the deal will lead to the creation of a legal framework for the common alcohol market,” he said.

He also noted important of the agreement on operations with precious metals and precious stones, which removes the existing restrictions on the domestic jewelry market in the Union.

“It is also important to promote jewelry products of the EAEU member states in the markets of third countries,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurasian Union, Serbia sign free-trade agreement
The agreement creates free trade regime for Armenian and Kyrgyz goods...
Eurasian Union premiers to sign precious metal transactions
The deal, specified in the Eurasian Economic Commission, covers not only uniform rules for the circulation of precious metals and precious stones…
 Belarus’ MP: Eurasian Union does not justify itself as economic association
The economic union involves the development of a single economic policy…
State Duma deputy: Azerbaijan’s entry into Eurasian Union not to be on agenda
“These processes will be continuous…
 MP: Armenia proposes to form parliamentary body within Eurasian Union
“There are many barriers within the EAEU…
 Jewelry market in Eurasian Union will be made more unified
The second document will be a plan to promote jewelry products manufactured in the EAEU on the markets of third countries...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos