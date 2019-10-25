Pashinyan: Signing deals with China and Serbia testifies to increasing importance of Eurasian Union

YEREVAN. – Signing of agreements with China and Serbia testifies to the increasing international significance of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.
Pashinyan emphasized that the discussions were held in a constructive manner, as a result of which it was possible to reach agreement on all issues.
“The main achievements in building integration space, reasons for the problems that have occurred, as well as the implementation of the Eurasian Union’s acts were discussed. Preparation of a draft agreement on the regulation of the alcohol market within the EAEU was discussed, and signing of the deal will lead to the creation of a legal framework for the common alcohol market,” he said.
He also noted important of the agreement on operations with precious metals and precious stones, which removes the existing restrictions on the domestic jewelry market in the Union.
“It is also important to promote jewelry products of the EAEU member states in the markets of third countries,” he added.