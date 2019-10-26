US still trying to persuade Turkey to get rid of S400

The U.S. is still holding talks with Turkey insisting that Ankara should ‘walk away’ from S400 Russian missile defense system that it purchased, a U.S. official said.
Washington is pressing Turkey to either send it back or not make it operational, the Voice of America reported.
The discussion is a part of dialogue with Ankara aimed at solving the problems in US-Turkey relations. According to the source, Washington is still ready to impose sanctions within under a law known as Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CATSAA) over Turkey’s purchase of S400.