Armenian PM awards Soviet football legend

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awarded former Soviet football striker and coach of Armenian descent Nikita Simonyan.
Simonyan, former head coach of legendary Ararat 73, was awarded medal for services to homeland.
“Ararat 73 is a symbol that proves that when we have a common dream, we manage to create all conditions to make it come true,” Pashinyan said.
Simonyan thanked Armenian PM for the award. He recalled Charles Aznavour’s words that he is “100% Armenian and 100% French.
“I am 100% Armenian and 100% Russian citizen,” Simonyan added.