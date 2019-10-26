Newspaper: Yerevan mayor is going to raise salary from January?

It is already the second business trip to the Czech Republic from the municipality staff, the Newspaper Hraparak Daily wrote adding that the connection between Yerevan mayor Hayk Marutyan and the Czech Republic is well known: the mayor's wife is a Czech citizen, who coordinates the activities of the Armenian National Congress (ANC), holds working consultations and so on.
“By the way, we didn't know whether Hayk Marutyan had two citizenships when he was elected mayor. The Czech side is the most secretive in these matters, and our inquiries remained in the air,” said a member of the Yerevan Council of Elders.
Isn't Marutyan going to raise the wages?
"This is done with quarterly bonuses, but the issue of salary increases since January is being discussed,” the source added.