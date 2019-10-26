News
Newspaper: Top CoE officials to visit Armenia to 'break' stereotypes on Istanbul Convention
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A group of high-level Council of Europe officials, who coordinate the human rights field at the Council of Europe, will arrive in Armenia on Novermber 1 to discuss the situation in the Istanbul Convention, Hraparak Daily wrote.

They will visit the National Assembly to meet with Naira Zohrabyan, committee chair of the protection of human rights, Vladimir Vardanyan, committee chair on state and legal affairs, and Ruben Rubinyan, committee chair on foreign relations.

“The only topic on the agenda is the Istanbul Convention, as presented by European officials.

The discussion will be aimed at breaking the stereotypes about the Convention in Armenia and presenting the real goals of the Convention,” the source in parliament said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
