Pentagon signs $ 10 billion deal with Microsoft, leaving Amazon out of work

The Pentagon has signed a $ 10 billion deal with Microsoft to implement a cloud computing system, leaving Amazon out of work, BBC reported ․
The 10-year deal envisages the creation of a Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), and aims to make the US Defense Department technologically more flexible.
Amazon was considered the favorite in the race aimed at obtaining this contract, and later expressed its surprise at the decision.
The Pentagon, in turn, said that they reacted to all the nominated applications fairly.
Under the contract, Microsoft will replace the obsolete Pentagon computer networks with a new cloud system. The services provided will include analyzes based on artificial intelligence and the introduction of military secrets into the system.
The new system is expected to provide US military data from the points of military operations.
However, later US President Donald Trump said he received a huge number of complaints related to doubts about the fairness of the contract between the Pentagon and the company.