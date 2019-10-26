Brazil not recognize election results in Bolivia

Brazil does not recognize the results of the elections in Bolivia until the issue of verification of the results by the Organization of American States (OAS) is resolved, TASS reported referring to Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

Taking into account the ongoing negotiations between the OAS and the Bolivian authorities on the issue of conducting a full audit of the first round of elections in this country, Brazil does not currently recognize any announcements of the final results, a diplomatic publication tweeted.

Earlier, President of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, María Eugenia Choque invited representatives of the European Union and the OAS, as well as Bolivian citizens to check the results of the counting of votes cast in the presidential election. According to the results of processing 100% of the ballots, the current president Evo Morales won the election, gaining 47.08% of the vote.

Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections took place in Bolivia on Sunday, the first preliminary results were published almost four hours after the closure of the polls.