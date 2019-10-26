US, China close to finalizing trade deal

Representatives of the United States and China, following a high-level phone talk, said they were close to finalizing some parts of the trade agreement, Reuters reported.
They have made progress on specific issues, and both sides are close to completing work on some parts of the agreement. The discussions will continue regularly at the deputy level, and another telephone call will take place in the near future, the official said.
Trump said he hopes to conclude an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November at a summit in Chile.
Beijing confirmed that the technical consultations, on some sections of the trade agreement, were generally completed.
The main topic of discussion between the parties is agricultural products.
According to a statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry, both sides confirmed that the US imports Chinese-made poultry and seafood, and China will lift the ban on American poultry.