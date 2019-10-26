News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
US court obliges Justice Department to provide secret evidence from Mueller’s investigation to Congress
US court obliges Justice Department to provide secret evidence from Mueller’s investigation to Congress
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US court ordered the Justice Department to provide the House of Representatives with secret information from an investigation by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller regarding Russia's possible interference in the US presidential election, the Associated Press reported.

In a Friday ruling, also confirming the legitimacy of the investigation into the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered the agency to submit documents by October 30.

The press service of the department said that the US Justice Department is considering this decision. The Trump administration may appeal the verdict of the district court.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos