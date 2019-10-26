US court obliges Justice Department to provide secret evidence from Mueller’s investigation to Congress

The US court ordered the Justice Department to provide the House of Representatives with secret information from an investigation by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller regarding Russia's possible interference in the US presidential election, the Associated Press reported.
In a Friday ruling, also confirming the legitimacy of the investigation into the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered the agency to submit documents by October 30.
The press service of the department said that the US Justice Department is considering this decision. The Trump administration may appeal the verdict of the district court.