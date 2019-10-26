US congresswoman threatens to sue Daily Mail for publishing her nude photos

Congresswoman from California Katie Hill threatens to sue the Daily Mail for publishing her nude photos on website, The Guardian reported.
The lawyers of the Democrat representative, 32, from Los Angeles County sent a letter to the editorial office of the publication demanding to immediately remove these photos.
The lawyers' complaint also noted that the newspaper defamed Hill, claiming that there were tattoos with Nazi symbols on her body.
The bipartisan House ethics committee opened an investigation of Hill this week for possibly having engaged in a relationship with a staff member in violation of House rules.
Hill recognized her “inappropriate” intimate relationship.
The photos appear to have been leaked as part of an acrimonious divorce proceeding that is ongoing for Hill.