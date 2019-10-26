Over 3,000 people in Japan spends night at airport amid heavy rains

Over 3,000 passengers were forced to spend the night at the Japanese Narita airport due to heavy rains, RIA Novosti reported referring to NHK television channel.
Due to heavy rains on Chiba Prefecture, many passengers were forced to stay overnight at the airport.
The airport management company distributed blankets and food to people. On Saturday morning, the weather improved and traffic restored.
Heavy rains in Chiba Prefecture led to the deaths of nine people, two of them missing. Landslides and floods became the cause of deaths.