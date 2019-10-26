News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Sasna Tsrer: Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan should be removed from his post
Sasna Tsrer: Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan should be removed from his post
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We urge the Armenian authorities to stop the destructive behavior over Artsakh issue, Sasna Tsrer party said in a statement.

"Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan yesterday in an interview with the BBC made statements and arguments that were fundamentally contradictory to Armenia's national interests," the statement said. "We urge the Armenian authorities to stop the destructive behavior."

"As for Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, he should explain his nationalist and anti-state claims and judgments and be removed from his post," the statement added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos