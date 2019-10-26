Sasna Tsrer: Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan should be removed from his post

We urge the Armenian authorities to stop the destructive behavior over Artsakh issue, Sasna Tsrer party said in a statement.
"Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan yesterday in an interview with the BBC made statements and arguments that were fundamentally contradictory to Armenia's national interests," the statement said. "We urge the Armenian authorities to stop the destructive behavior."
"As for Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, he should explain his nationalist and anti-state claims and judgments and be removed from his post," the statement added.