While the Armenian FM of the Pashinyan government does not even mention that Artsakh is a historic Armenian territory on BBC air, Ilham Aliyev once again said in Baku yesterday that Nagorno Karabakh is a historical Azerbaijani territory and the issue must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov wrote on his Facebook.
In order to have a historical territory, first of all, one must have a history of statehood, Sharmazanov noted reminding that Juventus Turin was founded 21 years earlier than the Azerbaijani state.
“International recognition of the Artsakh independence should have no alternative,” he added.