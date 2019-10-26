Montolivo to retire

Willian: I have a lot of wood to burn here in Europe

Kylian Mbappe at Juventus target

US congresswoman threatens to sue Daily Mail for publishing her nude photos

Girl,13, loses her eyesight due to unsuccessful cosmetic procedure

Criminal Executive Service explains reasons for ban on visiting Arsen Babayan

US budget deficit reaches nearly trillion dollars

American clubs ready to sign Özil

WB on Armenia CB head's statement: Doing Business 2020 report contains no inaccuracies

Over 3,000 people in Japan spends night at airport amid heavy rains

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire over 170 times

Andres Iniesta says Barcelona are stronger side this season

Sharmazanov on FM interview: He does not even mention that Artsakh is historic Armenian territory

Armenian President sends congratulatory message on Vanadzor Day

Sarri: Even Ronaldo needs a rest!

US court obliges Justice Department to provide secret evidence from Mueller’s investigation to Congress

3 injured in Yerevan road clash

Leicester City repeats Manchester United's record

Kylie Jenner shares hot photo during her pregnancy

People working over 52 hours per week has risk of going bald, study says

Sasna Tsrer: Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan should be removed from his post

US, China close to finalizing trade deal

Brazil not recognize election results in Bolivia

Pentagon signs $ 10 billion deal with Microsoft, leaving Amazon out of work

Newspaper: After Amulsar's critical opinion, SRC representatives visit guest house of MP’s family

Newspaper: Top CoE officials to visit Armenia to 'break' stereotypes on Istanbul Convention

Newspaper: Yerevan mayor is going to raise salary from January?

Guardiola says they will not sign players in winter

Newspaper: Law enforcement officials complain as PM does not give them rest

New analysis to help to quickly calculate antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Pochettino after losing: The staff felt empty

US still trying to persuade Turkey to get rid of S400

Armenian PM awards Soviet football legend

US trade advisor: China is trying to bring US to its knees

Why is it important to monitor vitamin D levels?

Reports: 23 killed as protests resume in Iraq

Armenian and Russian foreign ministries hold political consultations

PM: Diversification of foreign economic relations one of priorities of Armenia’s presidency of EAEU

Mourinho ready to accept Real's proposal

Armenia, Russia PMs meet in Moscow

Pashinyan: Signing deals with China and Serbia testifies to increasing importance of Eurasian Union

Mnatsakanyan: We've been engaged in very heavy conversation both with Iranian and American partners

Eurasian Union, Serbia sign free-trade agreement

Nicolas Pepe named Europa League’s player of the week

Pentagon chief: US to strengthen military presence in Syria

Rescuer injured in Lori fire is extremely critical

My Step: Armenians are not a threat, but benefits for EU

Foreign Minister: We are not staying with Moscow, Brussels or Washington, we are staying only in Yerevan

Trump: Turkey fully understands not to fire on the Kurds

Armenian parliament speaker meets French Senate head

PSG suspends new talks with Neymar

Elton John says George Michael committed suicide amid homosexuality

Soldier kills eight fellow servicemen in Russia

Armenian FM: We have been waiting from Azerbaijan a signal, a message which refers to our interests

Deputy FM: Armenia citizens complain to MFA about foreign embassies’ activities

Lawyer: Entrepreneur Samvel Mayrapetyan must be under supervision of doctors before 2nd surgery

Two arrested on suspicion of killing 39 Chinese migrants in Britain

FM at BBC HardTalks: I’ve made a choice to move from diplomatic career to politics

Ex-head of Serzh Sargsyan's security hands over AMD 3 billion to state

Armenian U17 team loses to Croatia

Armenian lawmakers to visit Rome, Naples

Armenian parliament speaker meets with Co-Rapporteur of PACE Monitoring Committee

FM says Armenia pursues development agenda and cannot exclude Artsakh people

1 rescuer killed, 1 injured in Lori province fire, Armenian Emergencies minister arrives at scene

SCR: Locomotive brigades violated Armenian legislation

Armenia Special Investigation Service interviews parliament secretariat head as witness

Kate Middleton now manages their official Instagram account

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia border villages to have LED lighting through "Bright Border" project

Why can some people get enough sleep in 4 hours?

Slovenian parliament speaker: Armenia-EU deal to be ratified in near future

EU ambassador doubts Armenia understands essence of visa liberalization

US Secret Service interviews Eminem over Ivanka Trump lyrics

PM: Strategic vision of Armenia's transformation is crucial to long-term development of our country (VIDEO)

Political technologist: Arsen Babayan accused of helping to usurp power, but there is no usurper

If you want to live long - think less, scientists say

NGO head: Armenian new government is actively working on liberalizing visa regime with EU

Armenian PM Pashinyan arrives in Moscow

Armen Sarkissian visits Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Court extends arrest of Kyrgyz ex-president

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says goodbye to MLS

Ombudsman's representatives pay visits to Defense Ministry’s military units

Armenian president visits Asahi Group in Japan

Kommersant: Russian specialists to gain access to biological laboratory in Armenia

Bright Armenia party leader has no desire to meet with Nairi Hunanyan

US Justice Department opens criminal case on origins of investigation into Russian intervention

Bright Armenia party intends to summon SIS head and ask him some questions

Rouhani: Tehran-Baku relations development beneficial both to two countries, and region

Protests continue in Lebanon

Ucom’s newly opened service center to operate in Megamall

Armenia appellate court examines Multi Group director arrest matter

Armenia National Human Rights Strategy, draft 2020-2022 action plan public debates held

Ashotyan: Parliamentary diplomacy results are zero

Arshavir Garamyan: It is necessary to carefully study, analyze geopolitical, military-political situation

Mike Pence: US does not seek confrontation with China

Bright Armenia party: Police and NSS cannot engage in politics

Bright Armenia party leader tries to refute allegations of loyalty to current government

Bright Armenia party condemns secret increase in ministers' salaries

Humid, windy days with low pressure intensify pain

Armenia man claims his baby died from vaccine