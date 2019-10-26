US budget deficit reaches nearly trillion dollars

The US budget deficit in the next fiscal year, which ended at the end of September, grew to almost one trillion dollars.
According to the source, the deficit widened by 26 percent from the previous twelve months, or about $ 984 billion, AP reported.
This figure was the highest in the last seven years. Budget revenues increased four percent to $ 3.462 trillion, government spending grew eight percent to $ 4.447 trillion. US President Donald Trump after taking office announced that he wants to eliminate the budget deficit within eight years. However, he not only introduced a comprehensive tax reduction program, especially in the interests of business, but also increased spending, including for defense needs. The budget of the US Defense Department increased by nine percent in the final fiscal year.
The increase in the budget deficit was influenced by the costs of servicing the US public debt. Interest payments grew by ten percent ($ 51 billion).
The US Department of the Treasury generally appreciated the results of economic policy of President Donald Trump. Thus, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in the last 50 years, and a significant part of the population regularly receives an increase in wages.