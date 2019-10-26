News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Russian Defense Ministry accuses US of illegal oil export from Syria
Russian Defense Ministry accuses US of illegal oil export from Syria
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Russian military department has received confirmation that the Pentagon controlled and continues to monitor oil production in Syria, as well as its transportation outside the republic, said spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

The ministry has presented space exploration images captures oil tankers leaving Syria under the protection of US Special Operations Forces personnel and employees of US private military companies, Interfax reported.

The military published a map of oil fields and space exploration photos taken in September 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: With support of World Bank, $130mn-worth projects have been implemented in country
The Victory substation of High Voltage Electricity CJSC has opened…
 Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief comments on if natural gas price will change
It depends on what arrangements we will have…
 Armenian President visits Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority
"Armenia, like Japan, has a nuclear power plant, and the problem remains the same: how to manage nuclear fuel and nuclear waste…
World oil prices falling during trading
December WTI oil futures fell 0.80% to $ 55.52 a barrel...
 Armenian PM: Talks with Russia on issue of nuclear power plants continue
Talks with Russia on nuclear power plants are ongoing, and we are confident that we will not have any difficulties...
 World oil prices are falling
World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos