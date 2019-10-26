Russian Defense Ministry accuses US of illegal oil export from Syria

The Russian military department has received confirmation that the Pentagon controlled and continues to monitor oil production in Syria, as well as its transportation outside the republic, said spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov.
The ministry has presented space exploration images captures oil tankers leaving Syria under the protection of US Special Operations Forces personnel and employees of US private military companies, Interfax reported.
The military published a map of oil fields and space exploration photos taken in September 2019.