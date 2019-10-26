US bans all Cuban airlines except Havana

The administration of the US President, Donald Trump, on Friday announced a ban on flights to all Cuban destinations except Havana, Fox News reported.
The ban will enter into force from December this year.
This action will not allow the Castro regime to receive income from the US air transportation and use this income to repress the people of Cuba, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Another reason for the ban on air travel to Cuba is an attempt to prevent the development of tourism in the country, which is also prohibited by law in the US.
Opponents of this ban believe that this step will further complicate the life of Cuban Americans visiting their relatives living far from Havana.