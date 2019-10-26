Porsche intends to go beyond car manufacturing

Even Porsche recognizes that the future belongs to comprehensive mobility solutions, Motor reported.
Porsche IT Director Lutz Meschke told Autocar that car manufacturing is no longer able to keep the company afloat. Accordingly, the business must be reorganized to influence the development of the automotive industry in a global sense. Porsche is going to actively invest in startups involved in the development of mobility technology. In the future more and more people will refuse a personal car, but they will need to offer something in return.
Possible solutions may include both short - and long-terms car rental services, or a proprietary subscription program that is already operating in several US cities and will soon be launched in Europe and Asia. For residents of megacities, the fight against traffic jams is also relevant, so Porsche is also interested in traffic development technologies. Meschke believes that soon customers of the brand, who today can buy three or four cars, will buy only one or two. To compensate for the losses from the fall in direct sales, you will have to pay attention to more promising business models.