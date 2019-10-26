News
1 killed, 1 injured in Armenia during water works (PHOTOS)
1 killed, 1 injured in Armenia during water works (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has been killed, another one injured in a tragic accident on Saturday in Geghrakunik province during work on water channels, shamshyan.com reported.

According to the source, a collapse of stones and a sand layer occurred, as a result of which a person died, another person was injured.

Police and investigators found out the identity of the deceased and injured.

According to preliminary data, the deceased and wounded carried out work on obsolete water utilities, when the stones and sand layer collapsed on them. The villagers managed to save only one of them. The corpses of men were pulled out by citizens and rescuers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
