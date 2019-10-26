Travel blogger fakes pregnancy not to pay baggage fees

A travel writer said she went to extreme lengths to avoid paying much-hated baggage fees on a low-cost Australian airline, Fox News reports.

Rebecca Andrews devised an elaborate plan to fake a pregnancy in order to get around the $40 charge, but was caught just before making her way onto the aircraft.

"Would you believe a minute after I'd scanned my ticket and was walking down the gangway to the plane, I dropped my ticket, [leaned] to pick it up and [a] laptop poked out of my jacket. I got 100 percent busted," she said.

In an article for the Escape travel website published Friday, Andrews detailed how she decided to "fight the system" in an effort to avoid the extra fee imposed by Jetstar.

She said the airline is notorious for canceling and delaying flights and is "inflexible with check-in times."