Media: US military returns from Iraq to Syria
Media: US military returns from Iraq to Syria
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US military has returned to northeast Syria, RIA Novosti reported referring to Syrian state television.

A convoy of American occupation forces entered Iraq from the Syrian province of Hasek.  Dozens of military personnel and military equipment were reported, and American helicopters cover the convoy, the Syria TV channel said.

Since 2014, the US and its allies conducted an operation against the ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and in Syria they acted without the consent of official authorities. The decision to leave the northeast of the country was made in Washington after the Turkish invasion of northeast Syria.

The US military left most of the bases in the provinces of Aleppo, Al-Hasakah and Ar-Raqqah and relocated to Iraq.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
