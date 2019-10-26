News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Trump complains to Apple CEO that there is no home button on his iPhone
Trump complains to Apple CEO that there is no home button on his iPhone
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

US President Donald Trump took a swipe at Apple chief Tim Cook with a Tweet lamenting the removal of the iPhone home button, AFP reports.

"To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!" he tweeted.

Trump switched from an Android mobile to an iPhone in March 2017, the same year Apple dropped the physical home button from its top models.

It is not the first time Trump has cast a critical eye over the tech giant's design choices.

"I cannot believe that Apple didn't come out with a larger screen IPhone. Samsung is stealing their business. STEVE JOBS IS SPINNING IN GRAVE," he tweeted in September 2013.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armen Sarkissian visits Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries started as a shipbuilding company and today it has become the largest industrial and technological company…
 Armenia, India to deepen cooperation in technology
Respective memorandums of understanding were signed…
 Blockchain technologies to be taught in Armenia
“From now on, an educational and analytical direction will operate in our Luys Foundation…
 Elon Musk tweets via Starlink
“Sending this tweet through space via Starlink satellite…
 Twitter is working on new policy to counter fabricated news
The company indicated that work on the new policy will be carried out for several weeks...
 Chessify presents Armenia's potential in Artificial Intelligence during conference in Dubai
He was one of the participants who was awarded for his contribution to AI development...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos