Condition of Lori province firefighter, 28, is extremely serious

The condition of Edgar Grigoryan, a 28-year-old firefighter who received burns during the extinguishing of a major fire in the forests of the Bazum range in Lori Province, is extremely serious, said Karine Babayan, deputy director for treatment of the Scientific Center of Radiation Medicine and Burns.
According to her, a burn affected 40% of firefighter’s body.
As reported earlier, during extinguishing of fire that broke out in the forests of Lori Province Samvel Develyan died and Edgar Grigoryan, received burns and was delivered to Yerevan by helicopter.