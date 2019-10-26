SANA: Erdogan terrorists kidnap group of civilians in Syria

The Turkish aggressor and his mercenaries from terrorist organizations continued brutal crimes against civilians in the vicinity of the city of Ras al-Ain, Hasake province, SANA reported.
The correspondent of the SANA agency reported that the terrorists of Erdogan kidnapped a group of civilians in the village of Al Mnajeer, the agency said.
According to the correspondent, clashes between Erdogan’s mercenaries and the Qasad militants in the village of Al-Assadiya south of Ras al-Ain have occurred over the past hours.