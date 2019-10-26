News
Saturday
October 26
News
Saturday
October 26
SANA: Erdogan terrorists kidnap group of civilians in Syria
SANA: Erdogan terrorists kidnap group of civilians in Syria
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Turkish aggressor and his mercenaries from terrorist organizations continued brutal crimes against civilians in the vicinity of the city of Ras al-Ain, Hasake province, SANA reported.

The correspondent of the SANA agency reported that the terrorists of Erdogan kidnapped a group of civilians in the village of Al Mnajeer, the agency said.

According to the correspondent, clashes between Erdogan’s mercenaries and the Qasad militants in the village of Al-Assadiya south of Ras al-Ain have occurred over the past hours.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
