News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Turkey assures Germany that operations in northeastern Syria are temporary
Turkey assures Germany that operations in northeastern Syria are temporary
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Turkish authorities have assured that the deployment of their armed forces in the northeast of Syria is a temporary decision. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told this a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara on Saturday, TASS reports.

"The fact that it was agreed in Sochi and presented in writing does not mean a prolonged presence in the northeast of Syria, but that it only refers to the temporary status quo. It is therefore necessary to calculate that Turkey will remain in the Syrian state for a long time," Maas said. "We also talked about it today, and it was confirmed once again," he said. "And that is what I welcome," the German minister added.

"In the context of the agreements reached in Sochi, it is important for us that we first of all state that the ceasefire is maintained and will continue," he said.

Maas also stressed that for Berlin "Turkey has been and remains an important NATO ally."

At the same time, the German Foreign Minister expressed the opinion that after the start of the Turkish operation in the north of Syria and further actions, there shall be a “new reality” in the region.

The minister said that the success achieved in resisting the Islamic State terrorist group cannot be jeopardized. "The fight against IS is not over yet," he said. "We need to look to the future and take concrete steps to stabilize the situation in Syria," Maas concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kurds say they are ready to discuss Syrian army
"We believe that a political solution is needed within which the Syrian people…
 Kurds accuse Turkey of using phosphorus during military operation in Syria
Turkey used phosphorus chemical gas against civilians and the Kurds cannot conduct an examination, since they have no opportunity...
 Ankara: US informed Turkey about completing withdrawal of Kurdish fighters
There is no need to carry out a new operation in northern Syria...
 Russian Defense Ministry publishes map of implementation of deals with Turkey in Syria
The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan…
 Tehran hails Putin, Erdogan accords on Syria
"The agreement between Russia and Turkey and a ceasefire in north Syria is a positive step on a path to restoring stability...
 Expert: Turkey will continue fighting against the Kurds
“The Kurdish issue has internal reasons, is a consequence of the policy of the Turkish authorities, that is, it is not imported from outside…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos