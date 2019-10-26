Scuffle between schoolchildren, students in Yerevan; 9 detained

On October 24, a brawl broke out in Yerevan, SHAMSYAN.com reports.
At around 4:50pm that day, Police received a call that a dispute was taking place in Davitashen district.
Police officers arrived at the scene.
Police found out that there was a dispute in a park in Davitashen District, and involving residents of Kanakeravan village of Kotayk Province, Narek Sh, 17, Arsen Kh, 16, and Karen B, 16, 16-year-old Gagik P., 17-year-old Stepan S.; resident of Spitak town, 15-year-old Seryozha H.; and residents of Yerevan’s Davitashen District, 16-year-old Gagik D., 14-year-old Marat H., and 14-year-old Narek G.
They had two struck each other during a dispute that had led to Seryozha H. being taken to hospital with a nose injury.
Police found these individuals and transferred them to a police station, and some others were found due to extensive explanatory work.
All the participants in the dispute were released some time later.
Some of them study at the Kanakeravan High School, some at the Decoration Arts College, some at the State College of Culture, and some at a school in Davitashen.