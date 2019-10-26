News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Scuffle between schoolchildren, students in Yerevan; 9 detained
Scuffle between schoolchildren, students in Yerevan; 9 detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On October 24, a brawl broke out in Yerevan, SHAMSYAN.com reports.

At around 4:50pm that day, Police received a call that a dispute was taking place in Davitashen district.

Police officers arrived at the scene.

Police found out that there was a dispute in a park in Davitashen District, and involving residents of Kanakeravan village of Kotayk Province, Narek Sh, 17, Arsen Kh, 16, and Karen B, 16, 16-year-old Gagik P., 17-year-old Stepan S.; resident of Spitak town, 15-year-old Seryozha H.; and residents of Yerevan’s Davitashen District, 16-year-old Gagik D., 14-year-old Marat H., and 14-year-old Narek G.

They had two struck each other during a dispute that had led to Seryozha H. being taken to hospital with a nose injury.

Police found these individuals and transferred them to a police station, and some others were found due to extensive explanatory work.

All the participants in the dispute were released some time later.

Some of them study at the Kanakeravan High School, some at the Decoration Arts College, some at the State College of Culture, and some at a school in Davitashen.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Millions of California residents may lose electricity due to forest fires
The California fire department said it was dealing with critical fire hazard...
 Condition of Lori province firefighter, 28, is extremely serious
The condition of Edgar Grigoryan, a 28-year-old firefighter who received burns…
 1 killed, 1 injured in Armenia during water works (PHOTOS)
Police and investigators found out the identity of the deceased and injured…
 Over 3,000 people in Japan spends night at airport amid heavy rains
The airport management company distributed blankets and food to people...
 3 injured in Yerevan road clash
It turned out that the Hyundai Elantra and BMW X5 collided and crashed into a Honda Odyssey…
 Two arrested on suspicion of killing 39 Chinese migrants in Britain
The bodies were found in Essex on Wednesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos