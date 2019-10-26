Armenia official: My salary is equal to that of all ministers

This participation in the city of Vanadzor indicates that we will live together the second birth of Vanadzor in the near future. The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, who was in Vanadzor to participate in events dedicated to the city day, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on October 26.

"This participation in the city of Vanadzor speaks to the fact that we will live together the second birth of Vanadzor in the near future, because the Vanadzor of the Soviet era today has a task of presenting itself with a new quality and a new look. And in this respect, both the Government and every citizen of Vanadzor must make an effort to have a city that is relevant to the 21st century. We shall return the name of the ‘green city’ to Vanadzor,” he said.

Asked if his salary is the same as that of other ministers, Papikyan responded positively and considered it fair that everyone is paid the same amount.