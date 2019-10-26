News
Putin, Macron discuss by phone Russia's Syria deal with Turkey
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

In a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron praised the agreements reached by Russia and Turkey on Syria, the Kremlin informed.

“The presidents share the opinion that the measures stipulated in the Sochi memorandum are a good basis for stabilising the situation in the Trans-Euphrates region and contribute to the overall settlement of the Syrian crisis,” statement also reads.

Also, the parties expressed hope that the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee, will be held in a constructive spirit and will produce results.
