Signature campaign launches in support of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Signature campaign launches in support of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The "Victory" movement supporting the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, started its activity today at the Victory Park in Yerevan, Yerevan Today reports.

“The purpose of the movement is to inform the citizens of Armenia about the processes that are taking place in our country today. All concerned citizens are urged to join the movement. Our call is to join the movement so that Armenia becomes a country of law and justice," said one of the participants of the movement.

The first stop of the initiative members was today, in Charentsavan town of Kotayk Province.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
