Former head of Kentron district: There was no friction with Yerevan mayor, he's my friend

There was no friction with Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan at all, Hayk Marutyan is my friend. Now former head of Yerevan’s Kentron district, Viktor Mnatsakanyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"There was no friction with Hayk Marutyan at all, Hayk Marutyan is my friend, he was my boss, everything is OK. I just wrote the reasons [for my resignation]; you can contact the appropriate department of the municipality for other questions. There is no such thing at all,” he said.

When asked what he would do now, Mnatsakanyan said he would not hold a post, he just wanted to study urbanization, the urban development norms.

"You know, I was involved in the study of Armenian carpet and other such ethnographic topics. But I want for urban studies to become a very important discipline for our Armenia, and we will comply with international standards," he said.

Mnatsakanyan said he never had been hung or clung to office.

"I thank the whole team, for the opportunity given to Hayk Marutyan, and we did what was possible," he said.