Armenia premier in Vanadzor: This park will finally be place for good, normal rally

The Artsakh Park in Vanadzor will finally be a place for a good, normal rally. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during the event dedicated to Vanadzor Day today, and added that there was no such convenient place before in Vanadzor.
"Now, here it’s a very convenient place to do a city concert," he said, in response to which Vanadzor mayor Mamikon Aslanyan said they had several such places in the city.
Pashinyan also spoke with Lori provincial governor Andrey Ghukasyan about the asphalting project in the province noting that it is important to carry out asphalting in the province through a subsidy program.