More than 380,000 people petition for Brexit referendum

More than 380,000 people have signed a letter in just five days demanding a Final Say referendum on Brexit, The Independent reports.
The open letter, organized by the People’s Vote campaign and The Independent, calls on officials in the UK and EU to allow the British public to have a fresh vote on PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with the EU.
Hundreds of thousands of signatures have been added to the list of names backing the petition since a reported one million people marched on parliament on Saturday to demand another referendum.