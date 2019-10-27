Chile president asks ministers to resign

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera has asked all of his ministers to resign so he may reshuffle his Cabinet, CNN reports.
Piñera made the announcement in a televised address Saturday, saying that a new cabinet is needed to move forward after days of protests roiled the country.
Piñera also proposed lifting on Sunday the state of emergency he declared October 18 "if the circumstances permit."
Piñera tweeted late Friday night that "we all have heard the message" coming from mass streets demonstrations that took place nationwide for more than a week and continued late Friday night.
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Santiago Friday night after more than a week of demonstrations that have seen 19 people killed and hundreds injured.
Police responded to demonstrators by firing tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons.