Armenia ex-ruling party official: These people continue to take everyone for long-eared

The government propaganda machine is making vain efforts to misrepresent the failed and scandalous interview of the Foreign Minister with the BBC. Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vice President Armen Ashotyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.
He wrote as follows:
The government propaganda machine is making vain efforts to misrepresent the failed and scandalous interview of the Foreign Minister.
The content basis in terms of argument is as weak as the whole of parliamentary diplomacy combined.
These people continue to take everyone for the long-eared, and think that one can fortify the country outside by telling tales inside.
I noticed something interesting. It seems to them that the reason for the heated public and political reaction to the failed interview was the minister's unbecoming and disrespectful wordings about the "predecessors."
I would like to remind you that in the summer of 2008, [current FM] Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was appointed Armenia's Ambassador to the Council of Europe and joined us in eliminating the foreign policy consequences of March 1 [2008 events in Yerevan].
I must confess that he was working better than all of us at that time, he was lot more effective and convincing in his domestic task.
P.S. Because they say I don't notice the good things, I would say that the only good thing about the interview was the minister's brilliant English.