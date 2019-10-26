Armenia PM: Changes taking place in Vanadzor will bring new opportunities to its residents

The changes taking place in Vanadzor will bring new opportunities to the residents of Vanadzor. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this today at an event dedicated to Vanadzor Day.

“Changes are taking place in the city today. We saw the Museum of Fine Arts being restored, the Artsakh Park of importance to Vanadzor being renovated, today these wonderful fountains will be opened, the roads leading to Vanadzor are being renovated and restored. What does this change in the lives of people? This changes the following: it is very accurately said, ‘Vanadzor, a city of opportunity.’ These changes will bring new opportunities to the residents of Vanadzor,” he said.

According to him, these changes in the city will bring tourists, which will enable small and medium-sized businesses to intensify, and people will earn a living with a decent job.

“I saw today that [people] from many other cities have come to Vanadzor to congratulate, and this is the beginning of a very good tradition. Each of us loves his city, district, place of birth, but we must expand the boundaries of love and local love for our city because (…) we share one shared homeland. I congratulate the anniversary of our beloved city," he added, in particular.