Incident at Armenia casino turns into scuffle

Today an unusual incident occurred in Kotayk Province of Armenia, SHAMSHYAN.com reports.
At 1:30pm, Police received information that an incident took place inside a casino in Tsakhkadzor, and which turned into a scuffle.
Police found that on the same day, at about 1pm, the said casino’s security chief, 35-year-old Garegin K., together with his ten employees, had argued about betting with Yerevan residents 38-year-old Babken A. and 46-year-old Mikael Sh., during which both were hit, causing injuries to Mikael Sh.
Police officers found both victims and Garegin K., who was also brought to a police station, he gave an account of what had occurred, and then was released.
Police are preparing a report, and trying to ascertain the identities of the other persons and are looking for them.
Mikael S. is the director of a private business in Yerevan.