Incident at Armenia casino turns into scuffle
Incident at Armenia casino turns into scuffle
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today an unusual incident occurred in Kotayk Province of Armenia, SHAMSHYAN.com reports.

At 1:30pm, Police received information that an incident took place inside a casino in Tsakhkadzor, and which turned into a scuffle.

Police found that on the same day, at about 1pm, the said casino’s security chief, 35-year-old Garegin K., together with his ten employees, had argued about betting with Yerevan residents 38-year-old Babken A. and 46-year-old Mikael Sh., during which both were hit, causing injuries to Mikael Sh.

Police officers found both victims and Garegin K., who was also brought to a police station, he gave an account of what had occurred, and then was released.

Police are preparing a report, and trying to ascertain the identities of the other persons and are looking for them.

Mikael S. is the director of a private business in Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
